Skeletal remains found in Palm Beach County in 2021 identified as military veteran from Massachusetts

CANAL POINT, Fla. — Skeletal remains that were found more than four years ago in Palm Beach County have been identified as a man from Massachusetts, investigators announced Friday.

On June 12, 2021, a couple walking on the scenic trail in the Canal Point Recreation Area along the eastern shoreline of Lake Okeechobee discovered the remains, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives and the medical examiner's office collected the remains. Officials said there were no investigative leads indicating the cause or manner of the person's death.

Using genealogy research with the help of Othram, a private laboratory, detectives in September 2025 collected additional samples from likely relatives of the decedent.

On October 27, 2025, the sheriff's office said the remains were identified as William Wolfgang McKinnis, of Boston, Massachusetts, who was U.S. military veteran.

Investigators said before his death, McKinnis lived "somewhat of a transient lifestyle" and was estranged from family members.

Records indicated that McKinnis travelled between Cocoa, Florida and Hollywood, Florida, in the summer of 2019.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may have known or encountered McKinnis from 2019 – 2021 and has information as to what may have caused his death.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS or 1-800-458-TIPS.