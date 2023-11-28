Person taken to hospital after train hits vehicle near Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person was hurt after a train hit a vehicle near Belle Glade on Monday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crews were dispatched to State Road 80, just east of Belle Glade, at about 9:45 p.m.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and took the victim to a local emergency room.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said State Road 80 would be closed for "up to several hours" while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.



The condition of the victim is unknown.