Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

WPTV wild horse running
Creative Commons 2.0
firelizard5
(file photo) License: <a href="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1665332417770,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1665332417770,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000183-bd8c-d7fc-afe7-fd8f04dc0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000183-bd8c-d7fc-afe7-fd8f04dc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI</a>
WPTV wild horse running
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 12:21:57-04

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they are investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.

A Phoenix TV station reports witnesses told them that 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes.

The Forest Service says the dead horses were found near Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger districts.

Meanwhile, a $20,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada last November.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms