White House lays out plan to combat long COVID

The White House announced a plan Tuesday to prevent, detect and treat long COVID.

The president claims the inter-agency effort, which will be coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will advance progress in how to manage long COVID.

The White House says the federal government will assist in providing high-quality care for individuals experiencing Long COVID.

The administrations says it will do that by expanding long COVID clinics, promoting provider education, strengthening health care coverage for long COVID care and connecting people with resources they need.

According to the American Medical Association, up to 30% of people who caught COVID may be experiencing long COVID symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says symptoms can include difficult breathing, fatigue, brain fog and chest pain.

Vaccines are the most effective way to avoid getting COVID-19, according to the CDC.