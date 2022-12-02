Watch Now
Viva Magenta is Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year

CNN Newswire
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 02, 2022
Veri Peri is out and Viva Magenta is in.

Pantone, which claims to be an authority on color, picked Viva Magenta as its color of the year for 2023 because it "vibrates with vim and vigor."

"It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength," said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

She adds that Viva Magenta depicts bravery and fearlessness while also promoting a "joyous and optimistic celebration."

Pantone's Color Institute identifies color trends across different sectors including fashion and design.

2022's color of the year was Veri Peri, which is a type of blue. It was selected for its use in the digital space.

