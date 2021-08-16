Watch
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

National Hurricane Center
Posted at 9:02 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:05:40-04

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday.

It hit Cape San Blas, Florida with maximum winds at an estimated 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the storm will inundate the Panhandle and the "Big Bend" region of Florida's coastline.

Forecasts say Fred could dump as much as four to six inches of rain on parts of Florida, and storm surge could result in water levels rising three to five feet in coastal areas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 23 counties in Florida ahead of Fred's arrival.

Fred is expected to continue its northward path, bringing heavy rains to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina later this week.

