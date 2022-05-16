Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Morgan Wallen
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Morgan Wallen
Posted at 5:42 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 05:48:27-04

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence.

Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. The country star and his four-piece band performed "Don't Think Jesus" then his chart-topping "Wasted on You."

Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single "Mafia" in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News