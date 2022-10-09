Watch Now
Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at amusement park that hurt 3

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month's shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers. Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said last week that the teenager is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park's Phantom Fall Fest. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 09, 2022
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month’s shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers.

Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said last week that the teenager is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park.

A second suspect is being sought.

Park officials said the late Saturday night shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers near the Musik Express ride at the park in West Mifflin, southeast of Pittsburgh.

A 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospitals with leg wounds, authorities said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
