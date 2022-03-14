West Palm Beach man works tirelessly to help Ukrainian refugees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions have already fled Ukraine, seeking safety in neighboring Poland. But with cities there filling up and the number of refugees growing, the question is, where will these families end up?

We’ve seen the videos of Ukrainians walking the restless road to the border.

"Leaving their homes, leaving their job, leaving their family and coming into a different country where they don’t speak the language, and they’re confused, and they don’t know where to go," said West Palm Beach resident Aaron Jackson.

As soon as Jackson saw these images, he knew he had to do something

"They’re in shock. You can see it," Jackson said.

Families safe from war, but exhausted and worried, relying on the kindness of strangers.

"You see people that are giving up their lives," Jackson said.

Jackson documenting his sights, realizing the true cost of war.

"You have to think that people are not only leaving a war zone and walking 200 miles to get to the border sometimes with a kid on their back, sometimes with a dog on their back. You also have to take on the fact that it's freezing," Jackson said.

Jackson said more than two million refugees have now fled, overwhelming nearby cities

"It's unthinkable. I don’t even know where to begin with that," Jackson said.

Which is why Jackson has been working tirelessly to find housing for refugees, funding month-long stays, meals, and basic necessities.

"Some people cross and they have places to go, other people cross and they have no money and no place to go. Everybody is a little different," Jackson said.

Planting peace for an end to war.

"I don’t understand like where we go from here," Jackson said.