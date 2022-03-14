Watch
Video shows missile exploding near man walking in Kyiv, destroying bus

2 people killed in attack, reports say
A blast from a Russian missile was caught on camera in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday.
KYIV, UKRAINE — A blast from a Russian missile was caught on camera in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its 19th day, more attacks by Russian forces are occurring on civilian targets.

This closed-circuit television footage shows the moment a residential building was hit by the missile blast.

A man in the video is seen walking along a nearby path. He looked up to the sky after he apparently heard the incoming ordinance, which created a massive explosion as it destroyed a city bus.

The man, who appeared to be unharmed, turned around and started walking in the opposite direction following the blast.

There are reports at least two people were killed in the attack, which severely damaged the building and surrounding area.

