Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Should Ukrainian refugees have different standards for entering U.S.?

Thousands fleeing Ukrainine for safety in other countries
Ukraine refugees, March 7, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine's center, north and south.
Ukraine refugees, March 7, 2022
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:40:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — To help ease the refugee pressure on Eastern Europe, the U.S. government is looking to make it easier for Ukrainians to come to America.

The White House is sending signals it will drop the usual barriers that many immigrants encounter.

WPTV spoke with an expert to try and sort out how different rules apply to different people coming into Florida.

The flow of refugees out of Ukraine has been relentless since the war began three weeks ago.

Millions of people, mostly women and children, are pouring into neighboring European countries as the able-bodied men stay behind.

"It is difficult. I miss (my father) a lot, but he has a good reason," said Yulia Nesterenco, a Ukrainian American who lives in Palm Beach County.

Her father is still in Ukraine as the war grows more serious by the day.

Many Ukrainian families are anxious to get their relatives to South Florid, and now President Joe Biden's administration seems willing to pave the way for that to happen, looking to fast-track their immigration.

Richard Hujber, an immigration attorney in Boynton Beach, works with people fleeing bad situations in many countries.

But he said one that stands case stands out.

"I have clients that come in and ask me, 'Why is a Cuban getting a green card in a year and a day without having to prove anything?'" Hujber said.

For decades Cubans fleeing the dictatorship have been welcomed with no questions asked. Now, as Ukrainians stand to gain that privilege, Hujber said it remains difficult for those fleeing other Latin and Caribbean nations.

"People from Venezuela, people from Colombia, they look at that and say, 'How is that a program for just Cubans? Central Americans, they're escaping violence, crime, gangs,'" he said.

Hujber said Haitians also have a hard time meeting the asylum requirements, but he said Ukrainians will likely get to settle here quickly, especially if there is family here waiting for them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News