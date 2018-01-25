Mostly Cloudy
According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with the situation says Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon plans to step down Thursday amid outcry over Larry Nassar.
This story will be updated.
BREAKING: Person familiar with situation tells AP that Michigan State president will resign Thursday amid outcry over Larry Nassar.— The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2018
