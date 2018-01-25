Sources: Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to step down Thursday

WPTV Webteam
8:52 PM, Jan 24, 2018
1 hour ago
According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with the situation says Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon plans to step down Thursday amid outcry over Larry Nassar.

This story will be updated.