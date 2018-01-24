Judge sentences ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison

Associated Press
11:12 AM, Jan 24, 2018
Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced today to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual assaulting Olympic gymnasts and other young women.

Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(AP) A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.

They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar on Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

