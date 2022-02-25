Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Panel urges changes to make US organ transplants more fair

Organ Transplants
Molly Riley/AP
FILE - Surgical instruments and supplies lay on table during a kidney transplant surgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., Tuesday, June 28, 2016. The U.S. transplant system isn’t fair enough and needs an overhaul to stop wasting organs and give more patients an equal chance at the life-saving surgery, says an influential scientific advisory panel. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Organ Transplants
Posted at 3:50 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 15:50:15-05

An influential scientific advisory panel says the U.S. transplant system needs an overhaul to stop wasting organs and give more patients a fair chance.

The U.S. performed a record number of transplants of kidneys, livers and other organs last year, more than 41,000.

Friday's report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says there are ways to save many more lives.

The panel set a goal of at least 50,000 transplants a year by 2026.

It also outlined changes to reduce disparities such as those that make it harder for Black Americans to get a timely kidney transplant.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic