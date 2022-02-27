Watch
New York City mayor plans to lift indoor vaccine mandate

Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 17:54:51-05

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters as soon as March 7.

His announcement Sunday came after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her own plans to lift the state’s mask mandate on schools, effective Wednesday.

Adams said the city would also lift the mask mandate on about 1 million of the city’s schoolchildren in the country’s largest school system.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio put in place the vaccine mandates in August to limit the spread of COVID-19.

