Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

NYC schools drop outdoor mask mandate; indoor mandate stays

Virus Outbreak-NYC Schools
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE —Teachers line up their students before entering PS 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood, Sept. 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks outside starting next week but must keep them on indoors for now. Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the new policy in a news release Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Virus Outbreak-NYC Schools
Posted at 12:37 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:37:48-05

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks outside starting next week but must keep them on indoors for now.

Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the new policy in a news release Friday.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections in New York continue to decline after a spike in December and January.

Mayor Eric Adams hailed the revised mask rules in several TV and radio appearances Friday.

But Adams gave no target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools.

City students will return to the classroom on Monday after a weeklong break.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic