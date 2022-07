PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball."

The nation's fourth-largest lottery prize drawing took place Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.