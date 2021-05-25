Health alert issued for frozen, cooked diced poultry products due to possible listeria contamination

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A public health alert has been issued for approximately 130,860 pounds of frozen fully cooked, diced chicken products due to possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken items were packed on Jan. 25, 2021, Jan. 26, 2021, March 23, 2021, and March 24, 2021.

The products are listed below:

4-lb. plastic bags containing “FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT ¾ DICED WHITE” with code 13530, Est. number P-18237, and pack dates of “01/25/2021” and “01/26/2021.”

4-lb. plastic bags containing “FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT DARK/WHITE ¾ DICED” with code 16598, Est. number P-45638, and pack dates “24/MAR/2021” and “23/MAR/2021.”

According to FSIS, the products bear establishment numbers “P-18237” or “P-45638” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed by Big Daddy Foods, Inc., a Houston, Texas firm.

These items were further distributed to consumers at local food banks in Florida through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program in individual food boxes. The products were distributed between Feb. 25, 2021, through March 1, 2021, and March 29, 2021, through April 8, 2021, at temporary locations.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have received these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS advises all consumers to reheat ready-to-eat products until steaming hot.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day by clicking here.