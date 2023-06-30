Harvard staff, students respond to Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Harvard students are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

"I think we're all just trying to process what has happened," Harvard student Agustin Leon Saenz said. "You know, Harvard should also be a dream for everyone."

The move ruled that race cannot be a factor in who gets accepted.

Affirmative action was in place to increase diversity among admissions.

"I don't know, I feel like that college is just still trying to have a representative group of all the people," Mia Mozzoni, a Harvard student, said.

But not all were in favor.

Kenny Xu with students for fair admissions was the group that challenged affirmative action and won.

"I'm ecstatic about this decision," Xu said.

The group argued it was discriminatory against white and Asian applicants.

"It means that Asian Americans can finally get treated on their merits," Xu said. "It's not because of their race. It's because of their culture. It's because of their family values, academic excellence that should be prioritized."

"We will comply with the court's decision, but it does not change our values," Harvard University president-elect Claudine Gay said in response to the Supreme Court's decision. "Harvard vigorously defended our admissions process and our belief that we all benefit from learning, living and working alongside people of different backgrounds and experiences."

Harvard has stated that race is just one of many factors when it comes to admissions.

"As a Latino, I am concerned that this decision will negatively impact the strength and cohesion of the Latino/X community on Harvard's campus, as there will likely be even fewer Latino/x and Black students in the student body," Sebastian Ramírez Feune, a rising junior at Harvard, said. "Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, I, along with many students in affinity groups across campus, will continue to work hard towards making Harvard home for students from all walks of life."

Affirmative action has also been removed from the University of North Carolina.