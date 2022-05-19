Federal agency sends team to probe Tesla crash that killed 3

The U.S. government’s road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla was involved in a crash that killed three people in California.

The car was reportedly operating on a partially automated driving system at the time of the crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

The investigation is part of a larger inquiry by the agency into crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems such as Tesla’s Autopilot.

Since 2016, the agency has sent teams to 34 crashes in which the systems were either in use or suspected of operating, according to a NHTSA document released Wednesday.

Fifteen people died in the crashes that NHTSA is investigating, according to the document.

Fifteen others were hurt.