Court: US whistleblower law doesn't protect those working overseas

A U.S. court has decided, yet again, that whistleblower laws that protect workers in the United States do not apply to those working overseas.

That would apply to U.S. workers who are working for U.S.-based companies in overseas operations.

The court ruled that those workers, because of their location, would not be protected by the federal law.

The law in focus in a U.S. federal law that protects workers and prohibits retaliation against whistleblowers who decide to voice objections and raise concerns about violations of laws related to securities.

The court ruled on Friday that protections would be denied based on location, ruling in the same manner as two other appeals course, Reuters reported.

A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected a bid by former top Asia-based Morgan Staley lawyer, Christopher Garvey, who requested to revive a claims that he was forced into a resignation.

Garvey says in 2016 he was forced to resign after he raised concerns about alleged illegal activities with the company that mainly happened outside of the United States.