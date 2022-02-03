Watch
Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for 2022

Winning pet will appear in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, receive $5,000
Enter Your Pet To Be The Next Cadbury Bunny
Posted at 2:41 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:41:39-05

Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny.

The company is hosting a contest in search of the next furry mascot for its classic Cadbury Egg Easter treat.

Along with seeing your pet appear in the next Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, the winner will also receive $5,000.

Last year’s winner was Betty the Australian White's tree frog from Stuart.

To enter, contestants should visit the Cadbury website and submit a picture of their pet wearing a pair of bunny ears.

No bunny ears? No problem. Cadbury has custom stickers on their website, participants can add to their pictures after they're taken.

Contestants have until Feb. 21 for a chance to win.

The winner will be announced on March 29.

