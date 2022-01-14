Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby accused of falsifying mortgage applications to purchase 2 Florida homes

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore's top prosecutor on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes.

The Maryland-based U.S. Attorney's Office announced the four-count indictment Thursday.

It alleges Marilyn Mosby lied about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020.

Federal prosecutors also allege the 41-year-old prosecutor lied on 2020 application forms for mortgages to purchase a home and condominum in two Florida locations.

Mosby's attorney said in a statement that they would vigorously fight what he called "bogus charges" and that they were confident she would prevail.