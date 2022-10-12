Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'

WASHINGTON — With Halloween just weeks away, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to check your children's candy very closely this year.

Calling it an "alarming emerging trend," the DEA said "rainbow fentanyl" — brightly colored pills containing the highly dangerous and toxic drug — is a new method drug cartels are using to make fentanyl look like candy to children and young people.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration A picture of rainbow fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said rainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — even some resembling sidewalk chalk — and is a "deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults."

The agency said law enforcement agencies seized rainbow fentanyl in 18 states in August.

"Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous," Milgram said.

As an extra layer of precaution, drug enforcement agents are asking parents to check your children's candy very carefully this Halloween. If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing our country. It's 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

For more information about fentanyl, including important resources for parents, click here.