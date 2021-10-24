9-8-8 launches as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Starting today, Sunday, October 24, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is launching a new number for people in crisis to call: 988.

By dialing 988, callers are connected directly with the National Suicide Prevention line's suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

Because many phone numbers in Palm Beach County also begin with the three digits '988', residents will now need to dial an area code before making a phone call.

Palm Beach County is one of 82 area codes across the country impacted, a minor inconvenience to a much-needed resource.

According to the FCC, since 2008, suicide has been the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. claiming the lives of over 48,000 Americans in 2018.

That's about one death every 11 minutes.

That same year the former suicide prevention hotline answered 2.2 million calls.