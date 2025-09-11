'This is an American issue’: Palm Beach Young Republicans react to Charlie Kirk’s killing

While the assassination of Charlie Kirk happened in Utah, it’s raising serious questions about security at large public events — especially on college campuses — right here in the Sunshine State.

Tonight, WPTV spoke with the Young Republicans of Palm Beach and a former U.S. Secret Service agent for their thoughts on safety and what comes next.

'This is an American Issue’: Palm Beach conservatives react to Charlie Kirk’s killing

What was meant to be the launch of a new tour for Kirk’s conservative group, Turning Point USA, ended in tragedy.

Kirk, 31, a husband and father, was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire during an appearance at Utah Valley University. Authorities say one shot was fired.

“Every American should have an issue with this. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an American issue,” said Alex Fahmi, President of the Palm Beach Young Republicans Club.

Fahmi previously worked with Turning Point Action — a branch of Kirk’s organization that focuses on influencing lawmakers. He says he’s participated in debates on college campuses before, but violence was never part of the equation.

“We always shook hands after our civil debate,” Fahmi said.

When asked whether he ever imagined something like this could happen, he responded: “I would never expect someone to bring a gun or even just act in a very violent manner.”

As the investigation continues, questions are being raised about the security at the Utah Valley University event. The university has a committee responsible for assessing the security needs of major events — but it’s still unclear what level of protection was put in place for Kirk’s appearance.

Experts like Tim Miller, a former U.S. Secret Service agent, say any large-scale event today must come with serious safety planning.

“We are no longer in the place in America where you can go to an outdoor event, absent real security, and feel safe,” Miller told WPTV.

Miller says the responsibility for safety lies with individuals just as much as with law enforcement.

“We're paying attention to exits. We're talking about contingency plans to get out — and let me be clear, this is not paranoia. This is preparedness,” he said. “They're two different mindsets. Everybody should have a preparedness mindset.”

He added that being alert is critical in today’s world.

“If you find yourself in a public event, you've got to be alert and aware,” Miller said. “I wonder who may have observed suspicious behavior with this person, but discounted it. You've got to be out. Take your face out of your phone, pay attention to what's going on, evaluate exits.”

Despite the violence, Fahmi says he won’t be backing down from engaging in public debate — especially on college campuses.

“I’m gonna tell you right now — I still will be going to college campuses,” he said. “Because today is more of a reason why we should be, you know — because we cannot resort to violence if you disagree with somebody.”

Turning Point USA’s FAU chapter will be holding a memorial service for their founder, Charlie Kirk, on Thursday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in the Boca Student Union.

The Palm Beach Republicans will hold their event on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

