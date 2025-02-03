These are the benefits of working in person vs. remotely

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is examining trends with remote work.

As we're seeing a shift for government workers to go back to the office, JBK Associates CEO Julie Kampf, pointed out a benefit of workers being in-person.

Benefits of working in person vs. remotely

"It basically helps you get visibility with people," Kampf said. "It helps you get some mentorship. It helps you be visible to people and the great work you're doing. It's not that you're not getting noticed at home, but it's just not the same."

Kampf said when weighing jobs that are heavily remote versus in-office positions, consider where you're at in your career.

For example, if you have an entry to mid-level position, you might thrive more with in-person jobs since you'll have the opportunity for more face-to-face mentorship.

If you are at the executive level, Kampf said you might not have to lean into in-person as much, but employees would benefit from as much in-person reaction as reality allows.