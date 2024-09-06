Sports fans frustrated by Disney-DirecTV dispute: what you need to know

BOCA RATON, FL — The ongoing dispute between Disney and DirecTV has left millions of TV viewers without access to their favorite sports and prime-time shows since Sunday.

We know a lot of sports fans have been waiting all summer, looking forward to this time of year to enjoy sports, like football.

As the blackout extends into the week, frustrations are building, particularly among football fans eagerly looking ahead to the start of the season. Other viewers anticipating upcoming events such as the presidential debate and various award shows are frustrated too.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke with Gerald Kleynhans from Port Saint Lucie, who said he’s annoyed after missing last week's Florida State University football game due to the blackout. Kleynhans is also worried about missing critical events, including the presidential debate, set to air on ABC next Tuesday.

"I won't be able to watch that and be able to select a good candidate coming forward," Kleynhans said. He also spoke about his wife's disappointment in missing the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday.

The blackout puts local businesses, particularly sports bars, in a tough spot.

Chris Torelli, Managing Partner at Hooters in Boca Raton, said his establishment plans to handle the disruption with transparency and patience. He hopes patrons will do the same.

"We have a list of 37 games we have available, and if that one game is not available, to that fan, that's the world to them," Torelli said.

He says, despite other sports programming still available, he anticipates issues will come up as the football season progresses and the stakes rise.

"There's a few dates, a few games we have circled that are potential problems," he said. He mentioned that the blackout affects everyone, whether at home or in public venues. He’s a sports fan, too; he said if he wasn’t watching the games at work, he’d be at home watching, just like everyone else.

How did we get here? Both companies continue to blame each other.

DirecTV says that Disney forces consumers to pay for channels they don’t watch, while Disney says that DirecTV’s offer undervalues their portfolio. For now, customers remain in limbo, with DirecTV offering a $20 credit on next month’s bill—an offer many, like the Kleynhans, feel is insufficient.

For those facing blank screens, some relief might come from alternative programming on NBC, FOX, and CBS; but for sports fans, especially those looking forward to Monday night games, the wait continues until this dispute is settled.

If you are seeing the black screen on your TV, this is the site the QR code displayed takes you to.