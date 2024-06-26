CDC issues dengue fever health alert in the U.S. Cases found in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert Tuesday of the risk of dengue fever infections in the United States.

The alert comes from an unexpectedly higher number of dengue fever cases that have been reported across the country, according to the CDC. It said many countries are reporting higher cases than usual this year because of hot temperatures, which can create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to spread the disease.

According to the CDC, most local transmission of dengue in the United States happens in areas where dengue is common, like U.S. territories and freely associated states.

A total of 2,241 cases have been reported so far this year in the U.S. Most of the cases reported are travel-related, according to the CDC.

In the U.S., Puerto Rico declared a public health emergency, with nearly 1500 reported cases.

Florida has the most reported cases in the continental U.S. with reported cases. Most of those cases are in Miami-Dade County. Palm Beach County has 13 reported cases. All those cases are travel related. As of Wednesday morning, there were no reported cases in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River Counties.

The CDC said dengue fever symptoms can start within a few days of being bitten but can take two weeks to develop. The most common symptoms include fever, nausea, rash, and body pain. Severe cases can cause shock, internal bleeding, and even death.

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no widely available dengue vaccine to prevent dengue infection, according to the CDC. The best way to prevent dengue is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.



Keep skin covered when outdoors. Wear loose-fitting and long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use insect repellent.

Get rid of standing water around your house. That is where insects like to breed.

Be vigilant when traveling this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.