Man involved in fatal Greenacres hit-and-run arrested

9:08 PM, Jan 8, 2018
GREENACRES, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday in the fatal hit-and-run that killed two people in Greenacres in December, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials say 24-year-old Jeherald Saint Dic was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving, one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and four counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The fatal crash happened on December 23 at 3:30 a.m. at Swain Boulevard ans Second Street.

Investigators say the driver of a  2013 Porsche Panamera, later identified as Saint Dic, was traveling northbound on Swaing Boulevard in high speed when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2007 Honda CRV driven by 43-year-old Jaime Avila, killing two of Avila's passengers. The passengers, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Valasques and 47-year-old Angel Xon, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Saint Dic fled the area on foot, officials say. 

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

 

 

 

 

