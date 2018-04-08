Sunshine Baby for Sunday, April 8, 2018

WPTV
Weather
Traffic
Investigations
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Survival Guide
Hurricane History
Hourly Forecast
Steve's Ride
UV Index
Live Interactive VIPIR Hurricane Map
Web Cams
Storm Team 5 Blog
Weather Videos
Weather Pilot 5
Traffic
+
Traffic
Chopper 5
Traffic On Twitter
Gas Prices
Airports
Investigations
Taste & See S. Florida
+
Taste & See Photos
Dream Homes
News
+
Local
Political
Investigations
State
National
World
Good News
Crime/Safety
Science/Tech
DecodeDC
Your Health Matters
Medical marijuana
Conquering Addiction
Good News
City in Turmoil
St. Lucie glioblastoma
Money
+
ShopSmart
Money Headlines
Consumer Watchdog
Watchdog Wisdom
Privacy Protection
Don't Waste Your Money
Recalls
Dirty Dining
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Sports Headlines
Olympics
Football Night in South Florida
Overtime
High School
FAU
On The Water
Surfing
Videos
Entertainment
+
Headlines
Celebrity
TV Listings
Watercooler
Comics
Horoscope
Crosswords
Sudoku
The List
Right This Minute
Me-TV
Pickler and Ben Show
Life
+
Back to School Expo
Simplemost
Sunshine Babies
Community Calendar
Around Town
Ask Dr. Soria
Food/Recipes
Mr. Food Recipes
Holiday Hints
Black History Month
Video
+
Latest Videos
WPTV Livestream Player
WPTV Live Newscasts
U.S., Entertainment
WPTV On Youtube
What's On WPTV
Sports Videos
To The Point
Photos
+
YouReport Photos
Photo Galleries
Party People
Marketplace
+
For Your Rights
Flu Season
Making A Difference
In The Know
Jefferson Awards
Ageless Attitude
Florida Home Improvement by FHIA
Auto Reviews
About Us
+
Station Information
Contests
As Seen On 5
Advertise
Food For Families
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff Bios
Talent Request
WPTV History
Mobile
Comments
Support
Current
74
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 83°
LO: 70°
HI: 83°
LO: 70°
HI: 83°
LO: 70°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Alerts
5 fun things to do this weekend (April 6 - 8)
1 More Alert
How to keep local headlines in your news feed
Sunshine Baby for Sunday, April 8, 2018
WPTV Webteam
8:40 AM, Apr 8, 2018
Share Article
Previous
Next
-
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Meet Sunday's Sunshine Baby.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story