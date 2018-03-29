Valpak putting $100 checks in some of their envelopes with coupons

Don't be so quick to toss those Valpak coupon envelopes you get in the mail. They could contain $100!

The company said they place $100 checks made out to “CASH” in random, specially marked envelopes every month. No strings attached, just cold hard cash!

"We send out 39 million envelopes every month! When you get yours, open it. There could be $100 inside! If you find this "Congratulation $100 Instant Winner" wrap, you've won $100!" the company says on their website.

Valpak consumers have won hundreds of thousands of dollars since 1988, according to the company.

The #IWon100 and #NoLieJustCash has become a way for winners to share their stories on Twitter. Valpak has a form on their website asking winners to share their story.

