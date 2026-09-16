West Palm Beach woman arrested more than a year after 7-vehicle crash killed 71-year-old man

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman has been arrested more than a year after a 7-vehicle crash killed a 71-year-old man in Palm Beach County.

Elizabeth Marie Romero Diaz, 46, was arrested at approximately 11:09 p.m. Sept. 15 with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit. She is charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

The charge stems from a July 15, 2025 crash near the intersection of South Military Trail and Westgate Avenue.

Investigators said Diaz was driving a Mazda SUV when she approached traffic stopped at a red light and failed to stop, slow down or take evasive action. Her SUV struck the back of a Chevrolet SUV, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving several other vehicles.

The crash killed Louis A. Vanegas-Valez, 71, just 5 days before his 72nd birthday. 2 other drivers were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

