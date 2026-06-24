WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach residents are demanding greater transparency and community representation on the city's Downtown Development Authority board, raising pointed questions about whether ties to prominent development firm Related Ross could compromise the integrity of decisions shaping the future of downtown.

WATCH BELOW: Residents question Related Ross ties on Downtown Development Authority board

West Palm Beach residents question Related Ross ties on Downtown Development Authority board

The concerns surfaced publicly during a recent city commission meeting, where residents lined up at City Hall to challenge the composition of the seven-member DDA board — the body charged with recruiting businesses, facilitating investment and advocating for growth in the city's urban core.

At the heart of the debate is a fundamental question about governance: who should have a voice in decisions that affect residents, and whether those with financial stakes in downtown development belong on the board making them.

"Taxation without representation is an example of the DDA because the majority are not residents," resident Harriet Yanage said.

The criticism came on two fronts. Residents first took aim at current DDA board member Bernardo Neto, who manages the Ben Hotel — a property that was acquired by Related Ross. Speakers argued his continued presence on the board represents a conflict of interest.

"Bernardo Neto, who manages the Ross-related hotel, should be asked to resign from his position," resident Michael Butler said.

Mayor Keith James pushed back on that characterization in a statement, noting that Neto held his board position before the acquisition took place. The mayor said it is inaccurate to characterize Neto as a Related Ross employee.

Residents then directed their attention to the mayor's nomination of Jordan Rathlev — an executive vice president at Related Ross — to fill a seat on the DDA board. Critics argued the appointment would further tilt the board toward development interests and away from the residents it is meant to serve.

"We saw the commission was going to vote in Jordan Rathlev from Related, and it was going to replace a downtown resident," Sitima Fowler, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said.

"I think it would create a conflict of interest," Butler said.

James defended the nomination, saying Rathlev has been a West Palm Beach resident for nearly a decade. In a statement, the mayor said Rathlev's "experience in real estate, urban development, and community-building makes him well qualified to help guide the future of Downtown West Palm Beach."

The tension over board composition is unfolding against the backdrop of one of the most significant and contentious development proposals the city has seen in recent years — the currently paused $30 million waterfront park project on Flagler Drive. The plan, a partnership between the city and Related Ross, would dramatically reshape the downtown waterfront.

"I'm here as a concerned citizen about the Flagler shift," resident John McNamara said.

For many residents, the Flagler Drive project crystallizes their broader concern: that a board with ties to Related Ross cannot objectively weigh in on a project in which that same company has a direct financial interest.

"Developers are in business to build and enhance their bottom line. They are not primarily focused on the quality of life of the residents who live with the consequences," Yanage said.

"We, the taxpayers, we should get the proper representation," McNamara said.

District 4 Commissioner Joseph Peduzzi acknowledged the community's frustration and said the city is paying attention.

"We may not always agree, but we are listening, and we do hear you," Peduzzi said.

Peduzzi said he agrees the board's makeup should reflect the community it serves, but stopped short of saying development-connected appointees should be categorically excluded.

"The makeup of the board should reflect the residents and businesses that it serves," Peduzzi said. "I don't necessarily think that would not preclude a major land owner or developer."

The vote on Rathlev's nomination was postponed after he was out of town for the scheduled meeting. The city says the vote has been rescheduled for July 6.

Read the mayor's full statement below:

"Jordan Rathlev has been a West Palm Beach resident for nearly a decade, is raising his family here, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our community through service with a number of local organizations including the West Palm Beach Library Foundation, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. His experience in real estate, urban development, and community-building makes him well qualified to help guide the future of Downtown West Palm Beach. It is also worth noting that Bernardo Neto was appointed to the DDA before Related Ross acquired The Ben. As General Manager the largest hotel within the DDA, Mr. Neto brings an important hospitality and business perspective to the board, and it is inaccurate to characterize him as a Related Ross employee. The DDA continues to include resident representation, and there will be opportunities for additional residents to serve through future appointments." – Mayor Keith A. James

Read the following statement from Related Ross:

The Downtown Development Authority is critical to keeping Downtown West Palm Beach safe and vibrant, and Related Ross has been proud to support its mission for years. We represent hundreds of businesses, host free community events, serve more than 600 downtown residents, and are projected to contribute nearly 25% of the DDA's private tax revenue in 2026. In addition to our tax dollars, we have pledged more than $15 million through the Related Ross Foundation to nonprofits, students, families and residents of West Palm Beach. It's critical that all our work be coordinated with the DDA and with community input. Jordan Rathlev has been a West Palm Beach resident for nearly a decade, raising his family here, and is deeply committed to this community. He stands ready to serve should the Mayor and Commission move forward with his appointment." - Maura Daves, Vice President, Communications

WPTV

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