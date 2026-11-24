WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With Thanksgiving approaching, West Palm Beach police officers are helping make sure local families and individuals have a meal for the holiday.

THE FUND, a nonprofit that supports the West Palm Beach Police Department, provided 150 Thanksgiving meals for officers to deliver to residents in need across the city.

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West Palm Beach police deliver meals ahead of Thanksgiving

Officers loaded the meals into police vehicles Tuesday morning at Heart and Soul Park on North Rosemary Avenue before taking them directly to residents' homes.

According to organizers, police officers identified the families and individuals who could use additional support during the holiday season.

The effort is a collaboration between THE FUND and the West Palm Beach Police Department.

THE FUND is a nonprofit organization that works to supplement resources for the police department beyond what is available through the city's budget. The organization says its broader mission is to support officers while helping improve public safety and quality of life in West Palm Beach.

