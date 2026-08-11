Volunteer ushers continue to make Kravis Center performances memorable after 34 years of service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Before the lights dim and the curtain rises at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, another cast works behind the scenes. For 34 years, volunteer ushers have served as the welcoming faces that help make every performance a memorable experience for thousands of patrons.

WATCH BELOW: 'I've been doing it ever since, and I love it,' Karole Crozier tells WPTV's Todd Wilson

Kravis Center volunteer ushers welcome audiences for 34 years

"I think the most important thing really is friendliness," said Carol Cooney, who helps oversee the volunteer usher program at the Kravis Center.

Cooney seeks volunteers with a specific set of qualities that go beyond just showing people to their seats.

"The desire to help and being flexible because all kinds of things are happening. But I'd say friendliness is the number one thing that we're looking for," Cooney explained.

The Kravis Center's volunteer usher program has been welcoming new faces for more than three decades. The very first class trained at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts before the Kravis Center even opened its doors to the public.

This program matters now more than ever as live entertainment venues work to create positive experiences that bring audiences back to in-person performances in a competitive entertainment landscape.

According to Cooney, volunteer ushers serve as the crucial first point of contact for theatergoers visiting the West Palm Beach cultural landmark.

"Of course, the show's the main thing, but the ushers are the first person. The volunteers are the first people that the audience interacts with," Cooney said. "They scan their tickets at the front door. They direct them to which floor they're going to, where they can find something to eat. They give them all the information that they need, so that's very important."

Among the new recruits, two familiar faces represent the dedication that keeps the program thriving: Karole Crozier and Jason Smith, longtime volunteers helping to welcome the next generation.

Crozier, a retired attorney, has been volunteering as an usher for 12 years at the Kravis Center.

"One of my good friends of probably over 25 years worked here in the founder's room, and she kept telling me about all these shows she was seeing. I said, what are you doing? Why, I got to do that. I've been doing it ever since, and I love it," Crozier said.

Smith, a teacher with the Palm Beach County School District, was inspired to volunteer by someone close to home.

"Behind every good man is a better woman. My wife has volunteered here for, this will be her 6th year, and 3 years ago I decided to also join her because she had such a great time doing it," Smith said.

Becoming a volunteer usher at the West Palm Beach performing arts center requires more than just enthusiasm. The process involves several steps designed to ensure volunteers are prepared for their responsibilities.

"A lot of training, yes, yes. Actually, what we do is we have an orientation. We have a few orientations that gives them the general information," Cooney said.

The selection process includes a brief interview, followed by two intensive days of training.

"It's a lot to learn. You have to learn the seating, the emergency exits. You have to learn where to direct people if they're in the wrong location. So, we have 2 days of training, and this might sound scary, but we also have a test at the end of it," Cooney explained.

After passing the required test, volunteers can choose which day they want to work. With nearly 350 performances each year, the Kravis Center relies on a team of 400 volunteer ushers to keep every show running smoothly.

The volunteer program represents a significant community investment in West Palm Beach's cultural scene, with hundreds of residents donating their time to support the arts.

When asked what keeps volunteers returning year after year, Crozier said the answer is straightforward.

"You get to see wonderful shows, you meet a lot of very nice people, and you're in these beautiful surroundings, so who can complain about that," she said.

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