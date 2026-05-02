WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump addressed members and guests of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, focusing his remarks on what he described as the key accomplishments of his second term.

Trump praised the strength of the U.S. economy, citing record stock market highs and increased oil production. He also touted what he called a major tax package, describing its provisions as broad and popular. According to Trump, the legislation supported hundreds of thousands of jobs, helped middle-income Americans, and fueled economic growth.

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Trump touts second-term accomplishments at Forum of the Palm Beaches

Trump turned to foreign policy, addressing the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying it should have been handled years ago. He touted the strength of the U.S. military, saying it exceeds that of Iran's.

"You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon on a place called Israel, very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they'd use it in Europe, and I guess we'd be, would be next, and it's not going to happen. Don't worry about it."

Trump also assured the audience that gas prices will recover. The average price for regular gasoline in Florida runs around $4.28, while the national average hit $4.39.

"I believe it'll snap back very, very quickly as soon there's so much oil, these ships are loaded up with oil they can't get out of the street, we'll, I think we're going to have it solved. I think everyone in this room is going to be very happy and very impressed."

Security was at its highest earlier in the day, protesters lined the sidewalk, and tensions were high following last week's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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