The Palm Beach Royals spend the day honoring America's Heroes

WEST PALM BEACH — What makes pickleball so special is that everyone can play it, and on Wednesday night, some of America's heroes were learning the game.

A dozen former military and first responders spent the day in West Palm Beach learning the fastest-growing sport of pickleball courtesy of the Palm Beach Royals.

“As part of our hooking veterans fishing program, we’ve been coming down to Palm Beach and West Palm, and we decided to bring one of our sporting adventures here with all the great connections we have,” said Steve Luppino, the founder of Hyperformance Foundation.

It’s a national non-profit that connects former military members and first responders to different sporting events.

“What we’re trying to do here is build a community, and so introducing them to sports they might find a passion in and can take home and share with their friends, their kiddos, their spouse that’s what this is all about,” said Luppino.

The crew featured about 10-15 vets and first responders, and they all had one thing in common: they’ve never played pickleball before.

“I’ve always wanted to give it a go. I’m glad that we could bring a group of veterans and just cut loose and have a good time,” said Tyler Jeffries, a retired U.S. Army Specialist who lost both of his legs on a mission in southern Afghanistan, when a bomb ambushed him and his platoon.

While he uses a wheelchair, he’s not letting his disability limit his fun; in fact, he cherishes small wins like playing pickleball, and he's pretty good.

“It’s really not as difficult as it looks on TV or looks anywhere else I see people playing. I’m pretty happy I can stay in my chair and have a good time,” said Jeffries.

They had a good time, but one thing the fellas didn’t know was that the Palm Beach Royals Director of Community Events, Nikki Roth, was training them.

“We’re very excited to bring veterans together. It’s just so important to see people when they leave the pickleball court feel really good about themselves, and they always ask when's the next event,” said Roth.

While the guys aren’t sure when the next event will be, Jeffries knew one thing.

“I find out that the trainer is actually with the professional team, and right away I’m like, I’m going to make sure she’s on my team,” said Jeffries, who showcased good form; he and Roth dominated.

