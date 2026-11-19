DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — While most kids in Palm Beach County are wrapping up their last few days before Thanksgiving Break, kids at Atlantic screamed at the top of their lungs when they met Coco Gauff and the Billie Jean King Cup team.

WATCH: Billie Jean King Cup team visits Atlantic ahead of weekend showdown

Billie Jean King Cup team visits Atlantic ahead of weekend showdown

“I’ve never actually met any celebrities or professional athletes, so this is an eye-opening experience,” said Mateo St. Edward, a senior volleyball player.

Hundreds of student-athletes filled the auditorium at Atlantic High School, thanks to the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team.

This weekend, the ladies will face off against Hungary in a best-of-five playoff tie at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Before they took the court, they stopped by to speak with young athletes; the kids chanted as the ladies of the Billie Jean King Cup team hit the stage and even got to ask some questions.

“It was so cool I was able to ask the coach — I asked her where she would be if she weren’t a tennis player, and she said she'd be a teacher. So it was cool for the teachers to see she would be one of them,” said fellow volleyball star, Ryan Jaber.

Hilary Dorce, a star on the softball team, admits meeting all the women was more than an honor.

“It was very inspirational, especially since there were a lot of young women in front of me, especially being a young Black woman in sports. It really lifted my spirits and made me more confident,” said Dorce.

While the kids were taken aback, Coco Gauff had one more trick up her sleeve: she did the two-step with the students and created everlasting memories for them while feeling a sense of fulfillment for herself.

“It just means a lot to be back, and I didn’t think they were going to care this much about tennis, but they do, so I was really impressed with the questions they asked and energy they brought,” said Gauff.

In addition to Gauff and her teammates' work, her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who became the first Black student to integrate the school then called Seacrest High School, was honored with a $10,000 scholarship in her name.

It was thanks to Gainbridge and Bigger Than Sports, a youth-led nonprofit fighting educational inequality throughout.

Well, Coco, thanks for coming home and making the kids' day. Now, make us proud this weekend.