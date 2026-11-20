WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three years after the movie theater at CityPlace was demolished, the big screen is planned to make a comeback in downtown West Palm Beach.

WATCH: Related Ross shares new details on CityPlace movie theater

Related Ross shares new details on CityPlace movie theater

Developer Related Ross is working to bring a new movie theater to downtown as part of its planned 515 Fern building, near the Brightline station. Current plans call for eight auditoriums and about 800 seats.

For people who live in and frequent downtown West Palm Beach, the announcement answers something many say has been missing.

Hannah Alexander lived downtown for two years before recently moving to Boynton Beach. She said going to the movies while living downtown often meant leaving the city.

“We actually used to live right in downtown, and we'd have to travel all the way to Palm Beach Gardens to watch movies, and so I think it would be great,” Alexander said. “We're actually here just to hang out in this area because we really like it, so we’d definitely come.”

Alexander said she used to go to the movies a couple of times a month, but the lack of a nearby theater has made that more difficult.

“Honestly, recently I haven't gone to the movies because I don't want to have to drive to the movie theaters,” she said.

Her boyfriend, Alec Estrill, agreed.

“Yeah, the commute is kind of annoying, you know, especially when you're so close to downtown, you would like something more local to attend,” Estrill said.

Even after moving to Boynton Beach, the couple said a movie theater could give them another reason to return downtown.

“Of course, yes, definitely,” Alexander said. “I think it'd also be cool for the residents because when we lived here we did a lot of things just walking in the area and be able to commute by bike or walking. That would be great for the residents that are still here.”

Residents asked for the movies to come back

Jordan Rathlev, executive vice president of Related Ross, said those reactions mirror what the developer has been hearing over the past year.

“It's amazing, the reception,” Rathlev said. “I think we anticipated they were going to embrace this. This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring a great entertainment complex back to the downtown.”

Rathlev said the decision followed months of conversations with people living in West Palm Beach.

“We've been meeting with a number of groups, including the Downtown Neighborhood Association and the West Palm Beach Resident Coalition, and they've all said, ‘We want a theater, we want more entertainment, we want more things that our residents, our neighbors can go to.’ And we said, ‘Yeah, we agree with you.’”

Rathlev, who also lives in West Palm Beach, said the desire for more family-friendly entertainment downtown became personal.

“I mean, frankly, I'm a resident. I've lived here for almost 10 years. I have a 9- and 7-year-old. They want to go to the movies,” Rathlev said. “So we said, look, where can we find opportunities for things that families can do? Not just businesses and people from out of town, but what can the local residents really enjoy? And theater continued to be one of those things that we heard continuously from people that they wanted back here.”

What will the new theater look like?

That's one of the biggest remaining questions.

Related Ross has not selected an operator for the theater, but Rathlev said conversations are underway.

“We're talking to all the operators. They're all very excited. They see a tremendous opportunity with everything that's happening in and around West Palm,” Rathlev said. “So we're excited that we'll be able to announce one of the great premier operators in the country wanting to plant their flag here in West Palm.”

When asked whether a decision has been made, Rathlev responded, “No decision made yet.”

But some potential moviegoers already have a wish list.

Downtown resident Rob Coppinger said he would like to see something beyond a traditional movie theater.

“A higher-end theater, like an iPic-type thing, where they're serving food, things like that, would be great,” Coppinger said.

And when it comes to the screen?

“I guess the bigger screens, the better, right?” he said.

Caleb Suppner, who was visiting CityPlace with his daughter Mia, also said he would like to see a dine-in experience.

“Yeah, I mean, she loves the dine-in kind of vibe ones, like the new ones, you know, where you can have lunch, dinner, even the adults can grab a drink,” Suppner said.

Mia had an even more specific request.

“I like the 3D ones when it feels like when the chairs are moving and it looks like when the stuff come out in real life,” she said.

WPTV took that request directly to Rathlev, asking if a theater with a big screen and moving seats could happen.

“We're definitely open to it. We'll look at all opportunities,” Rathlev said. “We want to make every resident feel like this is their theater and really embrace it, and we're looking forward to it.”

Rathlev said the developer wants the new theater to take advantage of how much the movie-going experience has evolved.

“The technology is evolving so much, whether it's the seats or the way you watch the screens, whether it's 3D, whether it's interactive,” he said. “We're looking at all options, and we think this is an opportunity to really take advantage of the emerging technologies in the theater business.”

Targeting a 2030 opening

Moviegoers will still have to wait.

The 515 Fern building had previously been approved, but Related Ross is now going back through the approval process to incorporate the movie theater into the project.

“We just started the reapproval process of the building,” Rathlev said. “It was approved two years ago, but we're now integrating this theater concept into it. We hope to have the approvals by the end of next year to be open in 2030.”

For Rathlev, there's already one thing he's looking forward to most if those plans become reality.

“Take my kids to the movies,” he said.

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