Raúl Castro indictment draws celebration from Cuban exile community in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Members of the Cuban exile community in South Florida are calling the historic indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro a "monumental moment," gathering to celebrate and reflect on what many say is the beginning of justice.

Dozens gathered at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach — a park named after a prominent Cuban figure who fought for Cuban independence — to mark the announcement, which was made at Miami's Freedom Tower.

WATCH: EXILE COMMUNITY IN WEST PALM BEACH CELEBRATES

Cuban exiles celebrate Raúl Castro indictment in South Florida

Palm Beach County is home to a significant Cuban population, with around 62,000 Cuban residents. Community members, advocates, and Cuban exiles came together, some traveling from outside the country to be part of the moment.

Alisbeth Sanchez, a local resident, described the mood at the gathering.

"Everybody's happy because we've been waiting for. Along time and the problem right now, is that they're suffering a lot," Sanchez said.

Estrella Medina flew in from Canada to be there. "Its a relief, and we were waiting for that for so long," Medina said."The youth in Cuba is in prison.”

Many in attendance, like Yadiel Perdomo, fled Cuba years ago and described the hardships their families still face.

"On Mother's Day I wasn't able to speak with my family in Cuba because there simply isn't power. Power outages are 24-48 hours long. They don't have water. They don't have medication," Perdomo said.

Others remembered the 1996 shootout that killed four. Carlos Medina, a Cuban exile, reflected on what the indictment means for his family.

"It means a lot because I was in Cuba at the time," Medina said. "They hope that this president Trump and Secretary Rubio help us.”

Community members also thanked the Trump administration and Senator Marco Rubio, who has Cuban roots, for their roles in the announcement.

While questions remain about what happens next, many in the Cuban exile community say the day is one to reflect, pray, and have conversations. They call the move symbolic of something they have long fought for.

"The message is hope, finally we're on the right path," said Medina. "Finally we're gonna find a way to end this era.”