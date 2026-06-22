Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach set for major overhaul after years of potholes and flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in West Palm Beach are getting relief after years of navigating a deteriorating stretch of road riddled with potholes and chronic flooding.

Parker Avenue, between Summit Boulevard and Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach, is a 1.3-mile stretch of road that is decades old and in need of significant repair. Resident Paula Reys reached out to WPTV to raise awareness about the ongoing problems.

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City officials say fixes coming to Parker Avenue

"Well, this road has been a mess for a long time and I wasn't really sure who to reach out to, so you guys are on every morning saying let's hear it. So I gave you folks a call," Reys said.

Flooding is among the most pressing concerns for drivers who use the road regularly.

"Yes, especially when it's raining because there's a huge flooding problem at Palmetto Street and in front of the funeral home. When it rains a lot, it's like a good two feet deep and the cars have to go in the middle of the street and only one side can go at a time," Reys said.

The city of West Palm Beach confirmed a fix is already in the works. Deputy City Administrator Armando Fana described the scope of the project.

"It's one of the largest road projects the city has undertaken in a very long time. It will include new streetscapes, new landscaping, multi-use pathways for bicycles and pedestrians, and all new pavement. So, it's going to be almost like a brand-new road," Fana said.

City of West Palm Beach

The project is expected to cost between $14 million and $15 million. Fana said funding is coming from multiple sources.

"It's going to be between $14 to $15 million and we have funding from the city, which is coming from a gas tax and from a bond that was floated many, many years ago and from the state. So it's a great collaboration between the state and the city," Fana said.

Drainage improvements are also part of the plan. The city hopes to start work late fall or early winter.

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