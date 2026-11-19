WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A movie theater is coming back to CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, according to Related Ross.

The developer confirmed it has submitted redesign plans for the previously approved 515 Fern building to include a 35,000-square-foot movie theater with 800 seats.

The building, originally approved in 2023, has also been reduced in height by 36 feet to 24 stories.

“The design updates we’ve submitted for the approved 515 Fern building reflect what we've heard from the community,” said Jordan Rathlev, executive vice president of Related Ross. “Residents have told us they miss going to the movies at CityPlace and want a movie theater back in the downtown. These changes will create a reimagined movie-going experience in the heart of West Palm Beach.”

The announcement comes three years after the former movie theater at The Square closed and was demolished in 2023 to make way for new development.

An opening date for the new theater has not been announced.