Man killed in early morning shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 1500 block of Presidential Way around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The victim, an adult male, died at the scene.

According to police, the shooter has been identified and was also at the scene. Investigators say there is no danger or threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released additional details.

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