Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old, killed in West Palm Beach hit-and-run crash

Friends and family gathered at O'Shea's Irish Pub in West Palm Beach to celebrate the life of Connor Blais, a 28-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash last week while riding his electric scooter home from work.

On Sunday, those who loved him wore red and shared memories, comforting one another as they began to heal.

Connor's mother, Janet Blais, said the support from the community has helped her through the pain.

"The outpouring of love has helped me heal a little bit. I mean the pain is still there, but they also are sharing the pain that I'm sharing," Janet Blais said. “Having the customers come to me an hug me and tell me their stories of how they meet Connor has just been, you would think heartbreaking but it was soothing.”

Loved ones gather to honor West Palm Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash

His parents traveled from out of town for the celebration of life. His father reflected on what the gathering meant to them.

"My first thought was to come over and get our son, take him home. When you meet the people here, you realize he is home. An amazing amount of love and outpouring," Doug Blais said.

Connor's partner, Lawrence Cassenti, described the moment he learned Connor was gone. "I thought I was gonna fall to the ground. I couldn't even comprehend that he was saying the word deceased," Cassenti said.

Those who knew Connor described him as someone who made friends easily, loved adventure, travel, trains, and volunteered at soup kitchens.

Cassenti remembered the life they built together the last year. "I feel like since we met we've done so many bucket list things. He was encouraging me to do all things that were out of my comfort zone because he was so full of life," Cassenti said.

Janet Blais remembered her son as a travel partner. She had a vacation planned before her son's passing and says she will take the trip in his honor.

"He was my travel partner, we traveled all over Europe," Janet Blais said.

As his family waits for answers, Connor's father said he is seeking answers. "I'm not looking for revenge, I just want an answer," Doug Blais said.

Police say the car involved in the crash has been located, but the search for the driver continues.

"I cannot believe he's gone," Cassenti said. “It has been one of the best year’s of my life with him.”

His family left a message for Connor as they continue to move forward. "We love you and miss you," Janet Blais said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses.

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