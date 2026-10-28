Heart Walk aims to spread an important message on heart health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WTPV is the proud media sponsor of the American Heart Association 2026 Palm Beach Heart Walk, and we'd like to invite everyone to join the important community gathering!

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass is glad to emcee the Heart Walk for a second year.

Glass connected with one of the co-chairs for the event, Marilyn Spunar, CFO of TBC Corporation, and asked if sharing her personal journey with heart health impacts others. "Yes," Spunar said. "It’s opening your heart. People are inspired, and I think more people than we know have a personal history with heart disease.”

Another co-chair, Bill Schafer, Chief Revenue Officer with TBC Corporation, echoed the importance of the Heart Walk. “It helps the entire community," he said. "When you think of nine out of ten people who suffer a cardiac incident outside the hospital don’t survive, the ability for us to have the funding to train people for CPR so that we can, one, take care of the community but also take care of ourselves and our loved ones is essential.”

The Heart Walk is Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

To donate, register with an existing team or sign up a new one, visit here.

