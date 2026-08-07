Florida Treasure Hunt auction in West Palm Beach features coins, jewelry and golden chickens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Financial Services is holding a Treasure Hunt auction Saturday, Aug. 8, in West Palm Beach, featuring 512 lots with a combined opening bid of just under $1.3 million.

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Florida treasure hunt auction: Coins, jewelry and golden chickens up for bid

Items up for bid include collector coins, fine jewelry and golden chickens — all recovered from forgotten or neglected safe deposit boxes, organizers said.

West Palm Beach GALLERY: Florida's Treasure Hunt auction

The auction is in-person only and begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Embassy Suites at 1601 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach.

The items were turned over to the state by financial institutions after three years of non-payment of rent on the safe deposit boxes, organizers said. The state then waits at least two years to attempt to contact the owners before setting items up for auction.

Any proceeds from sold items are still set aside for the rightful owners.

For more information about the Florida Unclaimed Property Auction, click here.