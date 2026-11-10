Palm Beach County commissioner calls for investigation into West Palm Beach business deals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss is calling for the county's inspector general to investigate several City of West Palm Beach business dealings, saying he wants an independent look at how public money is being spent and how deals and contracts are awarded.

Weiss raised concerns Tuesday about several city decisions involving development, public property and contracts. He said the goal of an investigation would be to determine whether those transactions were handled openly and fairly.

"My message to the community is that, you know, we want to make sure that we have transparency and clarity on how our funds are being spent, how deals are being decided, and who gets access to these contracts with the city," Weiss told WPTV.

Among the issues Weiss pointed to were the Sunset Lounge, a private school land deal, a city transportation contract and a tennis facility. He also questioned the level of public notice surrounding some city deals.

Weiss said the catalyst was Sunset Lounge.

"The Sunset Lounge deal is the one that first started me really looking at this and then found out when I did some further investigation and found out that we actually have to pay to have it closed, that there's a monthly payment," Weiss said.

He also raised concerns about a land deal involving a private school.

"When I saw the original land deal for the school out west, a private school, and looked at that, it was like, this isn't fully — it just doesn't seem like we really did our homework on how we determine what we're going to sell this land for, and was this the best use for that land?" Weiss said.

Weiss also pointed to the Elisabetta's deal, saying the public learned about it shortly before it appeared on an agenda even though the Community Redevelopment Agency had been working on it for more than a year.

"We found out about it five, you know, five days before it appeared on the agenda. But when we did the research, we found out the CRA had been working on it for over one year, but nobody knew anything about it," Weiss said.

Weiss stopped short of accusing city officials of corruption. When directly asked whether corruption was what he believed investigators could find, Weiss said that determination should be left to the inspector general.

"I can't say that there is. That's something for the Inspector General to find out. That's why I'm asking for it. It's just, you know, we hope for the best, but let's find out. Let's find out the facts," Weiss said.

Weiss also said he did not believe he could characterize the issues as criminal.

"I don't believe these raised the level of criminality. I'm not an attorney. I'm not a prosecutor, so I don't know that, and I wouldn't. That's not something I would be able to speculate," Weiss said.

If an investigation finds problems with how city business was conducted, Weiss told WPTV he wants changes to follow.

"I'd like to see corrective action taking place, making sure it's an open, transparent, and fair, um, how we go about and award contracts in the city," Weiss said.

City strongly rejects Weiss' allegations

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James strongly pushed back against Weiss' allegations in a statement to WPTV, calling them "misleading and baseless false accusations."

"The City of West Palm Beach strongly rejects Gregg Weiss' misleading and baseless false accusations. After years on the County Commission, it is deeply disappointing that Weiss is choosing to spend his final week in office launching politically motivated attacks rather than doing something meaningful for our community," James said.

James said residents have a right to question development, public property and government decisions, but said those questions should be based on facts.

"The City conducts its business in accordance with applicable laws, established procedures, and appropriate public oversight," James said. "Disagreement with a city decision does not make that decision improper."

James also said the policy decisions referenced by Weiss were decided through public meetings and criticized Weiss for not attending those meetings to raise his concerns.

Questions about Christina Lambert

Weiss' call for an investigation also raised questions about former West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert and her involvement with the city after leaving elected office.

James said he invited Lambert to volunteer with the mayor's office after she left the City Commission.

According to James, Lambert was a volunteer, received no compensation, held no official position and had no authority over city policy. James said that involvement lasted about 60 days.

Weiss is a candidate for West Palm Beach mayor along with Lambert.

He acknowledged during Tuesday's news conference that his candidacy would be part of how his allegations are viewed.

"I mean, obviously everything's going to be put in that lens, but no, it's because it's really about really having transparent government that really shows the people what's going on and how we're investing their resources," Weiss said.

Lambert also provided WPTV with a statement about her involvement with the mayor's office.

"After leaving the City Commission, I was invited to volunteer my time to assist the City of West Palm Beach through the mayor's office. It was never an official position; I was never paid, and I had no involvement in city policy or staff oversight," Lambert said.

Lambert said she ended that involvement after approximately two months.

"After about two months, I decided my time would be better spent working directly with residents in our neighborhoods rather than inside City Hall. My involvement ended at that time, and I have had no role within the City of West Palm Beach or the mayor's office since." Lambert said.

Lambert's campaign also pointed to the political context surrounding Weiss' allegations. Weiss and Lambert are running against each other for mayor.

"Christina's brief, unpaid volunteer involvement with the City was neither improper nor unusual," campaign spokesperson Claire VanSusteren said. "There is a longstanding history of former elected officials and community leaders volunteering their time and expertise to support local government. Christina held no official position, received no compensation, and had no decision-making authority."

VanSusteren said Weiss' candidacy should be considered when evaluating the timing of the allegations.

"Gregg Weiss is running against Christina for mayor, and his allegations come on the same week she's hosting major campaign events. That political context should not be overlooked. Questions about the city's business dealings should be evaluated on their merits, not conflated with Christina's limited volunteer involvement," VanSusteren said.

When WPTV directly asked Weiss whether he had a message for Lambert, he declined to elaborate, saying, "None. Thank you."

WPTV asked the city whether Lambert sat in on private meetings with developers and city officials; the city confirmed that Lambert attended an April 8 meeting with representatives of E.R. Bradley's, Related Ross and city staff. The city said Lambert attended in her capacity as a private citizen.

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