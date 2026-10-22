2 men accused of posing as law enforcement, robberies in Palm Beach County, PBSO seeks more victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — PBSO says two men posed as law enforcement while targeting Hispanic victims in at least three robberies. Deputies are seeking more victims.

Canonical Location: This story focuses on: West Palm Beach area, Palm Beach County, Florida

Two men are under arrest after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they posed as law enforcement officers while targeting Hispanic people in at least three strong-arm robberies in Palm Beach County. Investigators said help from victims and witnesses, along with license plate reader cameras, led them to the suspects, and PBSO is now looking for potential additional victims.

PBSO identified the men as Sean Armas and Billy Brewer.

Investigators said the men used a black truck marked with the word "STATE TRAPPER" and bearing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stickers during at least one of the encounters.

First robbery reported near Cresthaven and Military Trail

Investigators said the first robbery happened near Cresthaven Boulevard and Military Trail.

According to PBSO, the victim was riding an e-bike when the suspects pulled alongside him in the black truck.

Investigators said the men demanded a passport or other documents proving the victim was a U.S. citizen. The victim refused because he did not believe the men were legitimate law enforcement officers, according to PBSO.

Investigators said the suspects then grabbed the victim's chain and drove away.

Woman's necklace taken near Military Trail and Summit Boulevard

Investigators said a second robbery happened near South Military Trail and Summit Boulevard.

According to PBSO, one of the men got out of the truck, approached a woman and indicated he had a gun.

Investigators said the suspect then grabbed the woman's gold necklace before leaving.

Third victim was riding an electric scooter

PBSO said a third robbery happened in the 400 block of Roberts Way.

Investigators said a man was riding an electric scooter when the suspects cut him off with their truck and took his scooter.

According to investigators, the suspects told a witness they were law enforcement officers.

License plate readers help investigators find suspects

PBSO told WPTV that information provided by the victims and witnesses helped investigators use license plate reader cameras to track down the truck.

Deputies said they recovered some stolen property and took Armas and Brewer into custody.

The case comes as the use of license plate reader cameras continues to draw debate over their role in law enforcement investigations.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman recently asked Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw whether there was any scenario in which he would consider removing the cameras.

"No," Bradshaw said.

Asked why, Bradshaw defended the technology.

"Because they're legal. They're a great investigative tool. We help the public with them, and it's a crime prevention tool that we use to solve cases," Bradshaw said.

PBSO looks for additional victims

Investigators believe there could be additional people who encountered the two men.

PBSO is asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Armas or Brewer, or who remembers an interaction with them, to contact Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

