Westlake considers school zone speed cameras near Seminole Ridge High School to improve student safety

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The city of Westlake is considering installing speed enforcement cameras in a school zone near Seminole Ridge High School, a proposal that city leaders say would improve student safety.

The topic is expected to come before the Westlake City Council during its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., as officials discuss a potential agreement with RedSpeed, the company that would provide the camera technology.

WATCH BELOW: Westlake considers speed cameras near Seminole Ridge High

Westlake considers speed cameras near Seminole Ridge High School

According to Westlake City Manager Howard Brown Jr., the city has been discussing school zone speed cameras for about a year. A speed zone study conducted by the city found a need for additional enforcement in the area surrounding Seminole Ridge High School.

"Seminole Ridge High School will be the target area," Brown said.

City officials say the cameras would serve as an additional tool to address speeding drivers in the school zone.

"Some people are busy, and they are not paying attention that they are going through a school zone," Brown said.

Brown, who has a young child at home, said protecting children is a top priority.

"I have a little one at home. That's an area where we really want to protect our children and provide law enforcement with additional tools," he said.

Under the proposal, drivers caught traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road within the school zone would face a $100 citation.

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"We are trying to break some of those bad driving habits," Brown said.

Not everyone is convinced the cameras are necessary.

Westlake resident Nicole Haley said she worries speed cameras could worsen existing traffic congestion.

"I think it would back up traffic even more than it already is," Haley said.

Instead of adding cameras, Haley believes roadway improvements may be a better solution.

"I think integrating a roundabout like the one they have on Stribling would be better," she said.

If approved, the cameras could be operational before the end of the year. The city says there would also be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

At this time, Seminole Ridge High School is the only school in the city being considered for speed camera enforcement.

The speed camera discussion is one of several items on Tuesday night's council agenda. City officials have also indicated they will not move forward with license plate reader technology at this time.

The meeting will be held at the Lodge at 6 p.m.